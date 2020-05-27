Catholic World News

Senators call for federal investigation of CO19 loans to Planned Parenthood

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It seems clear that Planned Parenthood knew that it was ineligible for the small business loans under the CARES Act long before its affiliates fraudulently self-certified that they were eligible,” 27 senators said in a letter. 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates have received $80 million in emergency small business loans.

