Catholic World News

Jihadist terrorists massacre 49 in North Kivu

May 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: North Kivu (map) is located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The jihadists are part of the so-called Allied Democratic Forces.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!