On Pentecost, Pope to resume Sunday address from window overlooking St. Peter’s Square

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Since March 8, Pope Francis has delivered his Sunday Angelus address (or, in the Easter season, Regina Caeli address) in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

