Nuncio warns Filipinos of ‘friend of Pope Francis’ scam

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The papal nuncio in the Philippines has warned the country’s bishops that a man in the country is falsely claiming to be a friend of Pope Francis, as part of what appears to be a fraudulent fundraising scheme.

