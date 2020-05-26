Catholic World News

Accept economic meltdown to save lives, says Argentine cardinal

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Poli of Buenos Aires has urged his people to accept the government’s lockdown regulations, even while acknowledging that they will cause “an economic meltdown.” Choosing otherwise, he said, would cause many deaths—a choice that he characterized as “viral genocide.”

