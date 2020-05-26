Catholic World News

Pontifical council warns against disinfecting paintings, historical documents

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Corrosive products “should not be used on monumental complexes, historical buildings, archaeological sites, objects, movable heritage, fabrics, embroidery, etc.,” warned a note distributed by the Pontifical Council for Culture.

