Catholic Charities USA releases priorities for next CO19 bill

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Charities USA called for $60 billion for nonprofits, a removal of the 500-employee cap for nonprofits in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and an extension of PPP through the end of 2020.

