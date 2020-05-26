Catholic World News

Jesuits analyze impact of US policies on asylum seekers

May 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Jesuit Refugee Services

CWN Editor's Note: “It is estimated that hundreds, if not thousands, of those forced to return have been kidnapped, raped, or targeted by cartels and organized crime groups,” said the authors of the report, jointly issued by Jesuit Refugee Services and the Office of Justice and Ecology of the Jesuit Conference (the Jesuit provincial superiors of the US and Canada).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!