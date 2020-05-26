Catholic World News

Vatican invites faithful to take part in 2020 Season of Creation

May 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Pope Francis called on the faithful to observe the season, which begins on September 1 (the World Day of Prayer for Creation) and concludes on October 4 (the memorial of St. Francis of Assisi).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!