‘Diverse and United’: Vatican publishes new book by Pope Francis

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The book (Diverse and United: I Communicate, Therefore I Am) includes a preface by Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury. In the book, the Pope reflects on Jesus’ gaze of love upon the rich young man: the “gaze of Jesus, who looks upon us with eyes of gratuitous and generous love to the point of total self-giving.”

