Catholic World News

President Trump issues message for Eid al-Fitr

May 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: The festival marks the end of Ramadan (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). “As Muslims observe the day of Eid al-Fitr, we hope they find both comfort and strength in the healing powers of prayer and devotion,” the president said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!