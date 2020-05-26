Catholic World News

Laudato Si’ can help us look to the post-pandemic future, Vatican spokesman says

May 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The encyclical Laudato si’ “can guide us as we reshape a society where human life, especially that of the weakest, is defended, where everyone has access to healthcare, where people are never discarded, and where nature is not indiscriminately plundered, but cultivated and preserved for those who come after us,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!