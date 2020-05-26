Catholic World News

MIT, Harvard genome expert named to Pontifical Academy of Sciences

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics. Eric Lander is president and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

