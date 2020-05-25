Catholic World News

Pope hails message of Ut Unum Sint, ‘irrevocable’ bid for ecumenism

May 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis marked the 25th anniversary of the encyclical Ut Unum Sint with a statement confirming the “irrevocable” commitment of the Catholic Church to the work of ecumenism. In a letter to Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity, the Pope said that the encyclical by Pope John Paul II should be understood in the “same liturgical and spiritual context” in which it was written.

