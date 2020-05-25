Catholic World News

Ecuador’s bishops deplore ‘pandemic of corruption’

May 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on CEC (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation of 16.7 million (map) is 84% Catholic and 11% Protestant, and Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015. The Fides news agency offers an English-language summary of the bishops’ statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!