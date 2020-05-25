Catholic World News

Papal prayer for China’s Catholics

May 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 24, the feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians and patroness of China, Pope Francis told the nation’s Catholics that the Church “accompanies you with prayer for a new outpouring of the Holy Spirit, so that the light and beauty of the Gospel might shine in you as the power of God for the salvation of those who believe.” The Pope also prayed that China’s Catholics might be “strong in faith and steadfast in fraternal union, joyful witnesses, promoters of charity and hope, and good citizens.”

