Mississippi church that defied stay-at-home orders is burned to the ground in suspected arson

May 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am heartbroken and furious,” Gov. Tate Reeves said after the burning of the First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs. “There was graffiti on the lot which read ‘Bet you stay home now you hypocrites.’ What is this pandemic doing to us? We need prayer for this country.” What is this pandemic doing to us? We need prayer for this country.

