Catholic Relief Services warns of ‘pandemic of worsening hunger’

May 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops founded Catholic Relief Services in 1943, and the majority of the members of its board of directors are bishops. “Currently, one in nine people worldwide do not have enough food to eat,” the charity warned. “Secondary impacts of the coronavirus could dramatically increase those in need.”

