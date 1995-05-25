Catholic World News

Vatican official reflects on 25th anniversary of ‘Ut Unum Sint’

May 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 25, 1995, Pope St. John Paul II issued Ut Unum Sint (That They May Be One), his encyclical letter on commitment to ecumenism. Bishop Brian Farrell, LC, has been secretary of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity since 2002.

