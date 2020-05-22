Catholic World News

Chinese legislation would curb Hong Kong’s autonomy

May 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The National People’s Congress in China is preparing legislation that would drastically curb the autonomy of Hong Kong. The legislation, put forward as a means of guarding against terrorism and foreign influence, is clearly designed to suppress the movement for democracy in Hong Kong.

