Young Belgian Catholics challenge ban on church services

May 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Young Catholics in Belgium have brought a legal case before the country’s Council of State, asking for a ruling that would force the government to allow church services, which are currently suspended because of the CO19 epidemic.

