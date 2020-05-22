Catholic World News

British Catholic think-tank questions new organ-donor law

May 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Anscombe Bioethics Center has released a statement saying that a new English law which presumes an individual’s consent to organ donation is “regrettable, as it undermines the very idea of ‘organ donation.’” The Oxford-based group observed that many organ donations occur after a patient has been declared “brain dead,” and “there continues to be debate about whether this form of diagnosing death is accurate.”

