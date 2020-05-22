Catholic World News

‘Ecological conversion has to take place now, before it is too late,’ Caritas leader warns

May 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies. Caritas Secretary-General Aloysius John made his remarks in view of the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’s second encyclical, Laudato si’.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!