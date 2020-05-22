Catholic World News

For first time in months, Pope receives small group in audience

May 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a small group of young athletes on May 20 and spoke about the values associated with sports.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!