Pope Francis outlines vision for Pontifical Mission Societies

May 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a lengthy message to the Pontifical Mission Societies. The message’s sections are entitled “The joy of the Gospel,” “Talents to develop, temptations and maladies to avoid,” “Pitfalls to avoid,” and “Recommendations for the journey.”

