World Health Assembly includes reproductive health in CO19 resolution, US objects

May 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Holy See’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, addressed the 73rd World Health Assembly and outlined the Vatican’s reflections on the international community and CO19.

