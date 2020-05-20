Catholic World News

Vatican cautions against Israeli annexation of Palestinian land

May 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Saeb Erekat, the chief PLO negotiator in Israel-Palestine talks, has called attention to Israeli claims on Palestinian territory that are “further jeopardizing the peace process,” the Vatican press office has revealed. The Vatican responded on May 20 with a statement calling for “respect for international law and the relevant UN resolutions,” and voicing “concern about any future actions that could further compromise dialogue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!