On Lesvos, Orthodox church vandalized, used as toilet

May 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lesbos (Lesvos), to which thousands of refugees have fled (map). According to the report, the Greek Orthodox metropolitan of Mytilene “is aware of the situation in the area; nevertheless, he does not wish to deal with it for his own reasons.”

