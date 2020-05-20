Catholic World News

New book: John Paul II’s mother chose life after her doctor advised an abortion

May 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Milena Kindziuk, author of “Emilia and Karol Wojtyla: Parents of St. John Paul II,” cites the “testimony of a midwife” and “reports of her two friends,” as well as the memories of other residents of the Pontiff’s birthplace, according to the report.

