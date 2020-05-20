Catholic World News

Pope merges 2 Alaskan dioceses

May 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The new Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau will have 47 priests and 32 parishes. Both the Archdiocese of Anchorage and the Diocese of Juneau were founded in 1966; at the time of their founding, the former had 18 priests and 9 parishes, and the latter, 8 priests and 5 parishes.

