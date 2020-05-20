Catholic World News

‘I was acting on the best information I had’: Texas bishop reflects on suspension of public Masses

May 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler permitted the public celebration of the Mass to resume on May 1, six weeks after he suspended public Masses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!