French Council of State rules against ban on religious gatherings

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The French Council of State has ruled that the government’s plans for reopening society treat churches unfairly, and called for an end to a ban on religious gatherings. The Council said that the ban—at a time when other institutions are allowed to groups of fewer than nine people—is a “manifest violation of the freedom to worship.”

