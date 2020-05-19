Catholic World News

US bishops’ committee, Catholic Charities denounce usury, deceptive lending practices

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of Catholic, evangelical, and mainline Protestant organizations called for a prohibition on “usury and deceptive lending practices,” as well as a 36% interest rate cap for payday loans.

