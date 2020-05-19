Catholic World News

Amazon bishops call for urgent global action to avert humanitarian, environmental tragedy

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “A tremendous force, on a scale never seen before, is devastating Amazonia in two dimensions that combine in a brutal manner: the Covid-19 pandemic, which engulfs the most vulnerable, and the uncontrolled increase in violence in the territories,” the statement begins.

