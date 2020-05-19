Catholic World News

Pope speaks of postponed First Communions, seeks John Paul’s intercession for peace

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following his May 17 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis said, “Clearly, due to the pandemic, this beautiful moment of faith [First Holy Communion] has had to be postponed. Dear boys and girls, I invite you to live this time of waiting as an opportunity to prepare yourselves better: praying, reading your catechism to deepen your knowledge of Jesus, and growing in goodness, and service to others.”

