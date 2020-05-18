Stalin, Putin removed from mosaics of new Russian Orthodox church
May 18, 2020
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: “The church is meant to be a kind of pantheon that glorifies Russian history and its leaders,” according to an earlier report. “In addition to the face of the current president [Putin] and the dictator who persecuted the Church and religions [Stalin], there is also the defense minister Sergei Shoygu, the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: garedawg -
May. 18, 2020 1:19 PM ET USA
In the past, the artist would stick the faces of his friends on the angels, and the faces of his enemies on the damned. But in the case of Stalin, an angel would look strange with a big bushy mustache.