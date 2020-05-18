Catholic World News

Stalin, Putin removed from mosaics of new Russian Orthodox church

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The church is meant to be a kind of pantheon that glorifies Russian history and its leaders,” according to an earlier report. “In addition to the face of the current president [Putin] and the dictator who persecuted the Church and religions [Stalin], there is also the defense minister Sergei Shoygu, the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.”

