Federal judge upholds Louisiana limits on church services; pastor released from house arrest

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Upholding Gov. John Bel Edwards’s executive order, Judge Brian Jackson ruled, “Plaintiffs have been free to hold outdoor services with as many congregants as they would like and nothing in the orders proscribes, inhibits or regulates the content of their religious speech. Plaintiffs have always been free to fully exercise their rights to assembly, although for smaller numbers of congregants.”

