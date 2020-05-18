Catholic World News

UK emphasizes: No house of worship may reopen without government permission

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “No place of worship will be able to reopen before a final decision by the government and the accompanying change to the legal position in the published regulations,” the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government stated on May 15, as it announced a new Places of Worship Taskforce; Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster is a member. Houses of worship are expected to reopen “no earlier than 4 July subject to further scientific advice.”

