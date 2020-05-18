Catholic World News

Pope renews warning against rigidity

May 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 15 (video), Pope Francis referred to rigidity a dozen times as he reflected on the Judaizing Christians mentioned in the first reading of the day.

