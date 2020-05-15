Catholic World News

Vatican asks pontifical universities to plan to reopen in the fall with in-person instruction

May 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Congregation for Catholic Education

CWN Editor's Note: Distance learning, though permitted as the current academic year concludes, “is no alternative” to in-person instruction, the Congregation for Catholic Education said in a statement. Distance learning may be offered in pontifical universities only with prior authorization from the Congregation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!