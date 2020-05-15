Catholic World News

US spy chief explores cutting intelligence sharing with countries that criminalize homosexuality

May 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Washington Examiner

CWN Editor's Note: “Last year, the President charged me with leading the U.S. government’s efforts to help decriminalize homosexuality in the 69 countries that currently make being gay a crime,” said Richard Grenell, the United States’ Acting Director of National Intelligence. (Grenell has been described as the “highest ranking openly gay official ever in a Republican administration.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!