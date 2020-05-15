Catholic World News
Cardinal Corti served the Lord ‘with exemplary dedication and delicacy of spirit,’ Pope says
May 15, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Renato Corti died on May 12 at the age of 84.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
