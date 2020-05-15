Catholic World News

Rome’s papal basilicas plan for May 18 reopening

May 15, 2020

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A scanner will read the temperatures of those who wish to enter the basilicas, according to Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

