Interfaith CO19 prayer initiative is not ‘religious relativism,’ Pope emphasizes

May 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “May God stop this tragedy, may He stop this pandemic,” Pope Francis preached (video) as he recalled the prayer and fasting of the residents of Nineveh, as recounted in the Book of Jonah. “May God have mercy on us and also halt the many other awful pandemics: that of hunger, of war, of children without education.”

