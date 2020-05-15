Catholic World News

USCCB official sees need to build ‘Catholic response to mass incarceration’

May 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The U.S. has only 5% of the world’s population, but we house 25% of the world’s prisoners,” said Dr. Marc Delmonico, who called for a “restorative justice lens,” “access for the incarcerated to the sacraments, services, and resources,” and “pastoral care to the families and loved ones of the incarcerated.”

