Catholic World News

English bishops’ adviser was gay-rights activist?

May 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: A key health-care adviser to the Catholic bishops of England and Wales was once a gay-rights activist and Protestant minister, the LIfeSite News service charges. Jim G. McManus represented the bishops in discussions with the government that led to the closing of churches. According to LifeSite, McManus also was once convicted of theft from an AIDS charity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!