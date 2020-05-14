Catholic World News

Prime minister thanks Pope Francis for standing by the Armenian people

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “expressed his appreciation to the Holy Father for the efforts of the Roman Catholic Church aimed at alleviating the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 and providing assistance to vulnerable groups.” He also “highly appreciated the call for an immediate global ceasefire made by Pope Francis last month “ and “thanked His Holiness for standing by the Armenian people and historical justice.” The Pontiff visited Armenia (map) in 2016.

