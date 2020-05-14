Catholic World News

Holy Land’s Christian leaders voice concern about Israel’s planned annexation of West Bank land

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the statement, the “Patriarchs and Heads of the Holy Land Churches views such unilateral annexation plans with the utmost concern and calls upon the State of Israel to refrain from such unilateral moves, which would bring about the loss of any remaining hope for the success of the peace process.”

