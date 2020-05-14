Catholic World News

Bolivia’s bishops call for ‘clean and transparent elections’

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation of 11.5 million (map) is 79% Catholic and 14% Protestant. Socialist Evo Morales, who led the country from 2005 until his resignation in November, has been granted asylum by Argentina.

