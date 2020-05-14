Catholic World News

Pope encourages devotion to Our Lady of Fatima

May 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us return in our thoughts to her apparitions and the message she conveyed to the world, as well as the attempt on the life of Saint John Paul II, who in the saving of his life saw the intervention of the Holy Virgin,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his May 13 general audience. “In our prayer let us ask God, by intercession of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, for peace for the world, the end of the pandemic, the spirit of penance, and our conversion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!